The Black Orcs get their own football team in Blood Bowl 3

Violent fantasy football series Blood Bowl has a third game coming this year, after a COVID-induced delay. Blood Bowl 3 developers Cyanide have made the call to split the marauding Greenskins into two factions for this particular take on Warhammer Fantasy's bloodsport American football.

You might be familiar with Black Orcs from playing as Grimgor Ironhide in Total War: Warhammer. The schtick is the same in Blood Bowl 3, as these are Warhammer Fantasy's largest, most angry orcs. They specialize in controlling the field, with their Black Orc team members able to toss enemies around by grabbing them. They've also got Goblins, quick and best at running the ball up the field, and Black Orc goblins are tougher than other teams' goblins. Finally, there are also Trolls, who are really stupid and sometimes don't do anything. But when they really succeed, they'll do stuff like projectile vomit acid on enemies.

Traditionally, the thing that'll differentiate the Black Orc team from the regular Orcs is that the Black Orcs are tougher and more armored, with a more expensive and less diverse roster of players to draw on.

Blood Bowl 3 is coming this August. You can find it on its official website and on Steam.