The Binding of Isaac: Wrath of the Lamb release date announced, trailer teases "more cool stuff"

The first, and according to creator Edmund McMillen, only DLC for Binding of Issac will release May 28th on Steam for $3. The expansion was first mentioned in January, but Team Meat made the official announcement on Twitter last month , claiming that Wrath of the Lamb will feature "50% more content," or as the new trailer puts it, "tons more cool stuff." Cool stuff is good, $3 is cheap (and that's good), and Binding of Isaac is good -- good stuff all around!