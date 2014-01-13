Popular

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth details emerge in new creator Q&A

The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen has answered a huge selection of questions surrounding his and Nicalis's remake project The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. Taking the form of a Q&A between McMillen and a (hopefully fictional) foul-mouthed and belligerent question-asker, he reveals how the game will contain double the content of the original, how the developers are planning to add shared seeds, and how - typically - it will be "done when it's done".

Not all of it is new, but it's a nice consolidation and clarification of info surrounding the top-down Zelda-inspired roguelike. Rebirth's biggest improvement is that it isn't being made in Flash, which - as players of the original will be pleased to hear - will mean less bugs, quirks and inexplicable slowdown. In fact, responding to why Rebirth is being made, McMillen explains that a second expansion had been planned, but that the limitations of Flash meant it wasn't possible.

Of the new info revealed about the game, McMillen explains that no Early Access-style release is planned because, "Rebirth is a game loaded with secrets and fun stuff I dont want anyone to see before anyone else." Excitingly, he also mentions that Spelunky-style daily runs and shared seeds are planned, giving the game a constantly updating competitive edge.

You can read the full Q&A here , or prepare yourself for the game's eventual release through the creepy-ass trailer below.

