The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

“It’s almost the middle of December” you might think. “Surely there’s no more digital sport to be had in 2015. It’s too late! The players are too sleepy, cold, and vastly wealthy.”

You’d be wrong! You’d also be a rhetorical device! Dota 2, CS:GO, Hearthstone and League of Legends are all in full swing this weekend, at varying degrees of seriousness. Want a big prize pool and glossy production values? CS:GO. Want to watch the best teams in the world play in somebody’s house? Dota 2. Want to watch amateurs go up against the pros for $30,000? Hearthstone. How about viewer-voted teams drawn together from across the globe? League. Merry Christmas! Except you don’t get Christmas, because YOU’RE NOT REAL. I INVENTED YOU FOR THIS INTRO, AND I CAN DESTROY Y-

Dota 2: The Summit 4

The Summit is top-tier competitive Dota 2 in a more relaxed setting. After a year of competing in arenas for millions, a cross-section of the world's best teams play in a house in LA for a share of over $100,000. The tournament has been going on all week, but you can catch the remainder of the lower bracket games on Saturday and the grand final on Sunday. Play starts at 10:00 PST/18:00 GMT on Saturday and at 14:00 PST/22:00 GMT on Sunday. You can find the games on the official BeyondTheSummit Twitch stream.

CS:GO: ESL ESEA Pro League Season 2 Finals

More west coast CS:GO this weekend. The four teams left at the top of the ESL ESEA Pro League's European and North American divisions (all of which happen to be European) will enter a playoff bracket for their share of $250,000. You'll get to see Fnatic, EnVyUs, Natus Vincere and ? (formerly TSM) in action over the course of two days. Play begins at 16:30 PST/00:30 GMT on Saturday/Sunday for the semifinals, with the finals beginning at a more-palatable-in-Europe 10:00 PST/18:00 GMT on Sunday. Find the official stream here.

Hearthstone: Insomnia56 Truesilver Championship

$30,000 on the line as eight top-tier Hearthstone professionals descend on glamorous Birmingham, UK to mingle with the locals. Today, a Swiss tournament at the Insomnia56 LAN will determine which eight lucky (or skilled) players will get to compete with the pros for a serious prize. There's not much available by way of a schedule at the moment, but expect games on UK time across Saturday and Sunday. You can watch the main stream here.

League of Legends: All-Star Los Angeles 2015

After the seriousness of Worlds, the All-Star is a for-fun tournament with fresh teams assembled in each region by a fan vote. In addition to the All-Star tournament itself, games will be played in a variety of other game modes: role restrictions, viewer-voted drafts, and so on. On top of that, there's a 1 vs 1 tournament too. This is an opportunity for the scene to let its hair down. Play runs all weekend on Pacific time. Find schedule info and the official stream on LoLesports.

PC Gamer Pro is dedicated to esports and competitive gaming. Check back every day for exciting, fun and informative articles about League of Legends, Dota 2, Hearthstone, CS:GO and more. GL HF!