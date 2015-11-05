The Assassin's Creed Syndicate system requirements are here

Assassin's Creed Syndicate, as is now the Ubisoft tradition, has been out on consoles for a couple of weeks but will plod onto the PC later this month. As part of that process, Ubisoft has today announced the minimum and recommended system requirements, and it is my pleasure to present them to you.
This is what you'll need:
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz
- RAM: 6GB or more for Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)
- DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX compatible sound card with latest drivers
This is what you'll want:
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz
- RAM: 8GB
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (4GB) or the newer GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better
- DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
- Hard Drive: 50 GB available space
And this is the "technical note from the developer":
"For a recommended experience, the game requires a video card with at least 3GB of VRAM when playing at a full HD resolution. While we encourage you to fiddle with the advanced options to fully customize your gaming experience, please keep an eye out for the VRAM meter usage when you adjust these settings."
Assassin's Creed Syndicate will drop behind the PC, club it in the head, and stick a dagger in its throat, all with a jaunty cockney accent, on November 19.