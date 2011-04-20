The 16 Worst Failed Computers of All Time

Greetings. And welcome to. The Old PC Yard.

There are. Bzzzzt . Numerous. Failures in PC history. We’ve isolated the. Worst 16. Around.

We are certain that a smart human such as yourself. Will. Have strong opinions on this list. If TRUE, then replay in. Comments. If FALSE, have a. Nice day.

Initiating countdown module in 5…4…3…2…

16. IBM PCjr (1984): Nicknamed the Peanut, the PCjr was surprisingly expensive given its similarities to the Commodore 64 and Atari systems. It came in two models—a 64KB 4860-004 at $670 and a 128KB 4860-067 at $1270. Each offered color CGW graphics, a 4.77MHz Intel 8088 proc, wireless keyboard, lightpen port, two ROM cartridge slots, two joystick ports, and full PC compatibility. Critics universally panned the chiclet-style keyboard, and gamers maintained their loyalty to the Apple II.