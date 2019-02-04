Terry Crews talks about motion capture acting in Crackdown 3

Though the multiplayer in Crackdown 3 doesn't sound like it's going to be anything special, the singleplayer campaign could be much more worthwhile. It basically lets you be Terry Crews, aka Sgt. Terry Jeffords from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, if he was the hero of Saints Row 4. That sounds pretty OK to me.

Crews recently gave an interview to Australian website Pedestrian.tv about what it felt like playing a videogame character covered in motion-capture nodules. "What's really strange and different as an actor being on set, is that I'm used to using props," he said. "I'm used to grabbing props and grabbing things and, you know, sitting down here and moving over there and kinda seeing the world as it is, and it puts you in your place."

Crews also discussed building a PC with his son Isaiah (who the protagonist of Crackdown 3 is named after), and how they've bonded over games. "I was a professional football player, but he’s not really into football. This morning he didn't know who was in the Super Bowl, you know what I mean, and that's OK with me," Crews said. "I would much rather be a part of his world than he be a part of mine."

What a great dad. Anyway, Crackdown 3 comes out on February 15 along with too many other games.