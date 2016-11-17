Terraria update 1.3.4 welcomes Dungeon Defenders 2 crossover

Earlier this month Terraria and Dungeon Defenders 2 announced crossover plans which would see Re-Logic's open world sandbox merged with the land of Etheria. They've now come to fruition courtesy of Terraria's 1.3.4 update.

Bringing with it loads of new items and enemies, the "Dungeon Defenders 2 Cross-Over Invasion" is a so-called multi-tiered event that adds The Tavernkeep—a new NPC from the Dungeon Defenders universe who swaps exclusive currency, gained from the new invasion, for Etherian loot and gear. The update also adds a new Blizzard weather event, while Summoner players can now direct their minions to attack specific targets.

Ten new enemies have descended on the collaborative world, as well as two new invasion style mini-bosses and one proper boss. Full details on the update can be found this-a-way, however here's what's new on the the items and accessory front:

Four new sentry summons, each of which has three tiers of potency

Ten new weapons

Eight new armor sets

Five new accessories

Two new pets

One new light pet

Three new boss masks and trophies

Two new decorate furniture items

One brand new “Personal Safe” style furniture item, in the style of the Piggy Bank and Safe

A brand new currency which can be spent with the Tavernkeep for much of the above

Update 1.3.4 also adds the usual smattering of bug fixes.