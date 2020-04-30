The Terraria: Journey's End update is on its way very soon, and it's bringing more new stuff to the game than you could fit in a thousand chests. It's also the final major update for Terraria, hence the name.

It'll be free to those who own Terraria—as is always the way—and will be revisiting nearly everything in the game, making wide ranging changes that would be major even if there weren't any new content. But there is new content, including over 800 new items. That’s an increase of roughly 120 percent over what's in the game currently. So, here's everything we know about Terraria: Journey's End so far.

The Terraria: Journey's End will release on May 16, 2020.

Check out the Terraria: Journey's End trailer

What's being added in Journey's End?

The official blog post breaks down the additions, though it doesn't go into too many specifics. Here's what's planned:

800 new items

New enemies and challenges

"A full revamp of world generation"

New mini-biomes

Quality of life improvements

An "in-game Bestiary" which will record "key statistics" and loot information about the enemies you kill, with your knowledge increasing with more kills.

Golf

A new difficulty mode that will be "a true gauntlet for the best of the best"

"All new and enhanced weather effects"

New enemies are exciting for sure, though whether or not that means new bosses remains to be seen. The new challenges bit could be relating to the special events like the Pirate Invasion and Frost Moon, which would almost definitely mean new bosses, but we have to wait for confirmation.

There’ll be some new mini-biomes too which are coming in along with a new world-generation system. What these are is a mystery, but you can probably expect more nests and dungeons if what we have now is anything to go by.

There are "a handful of other surprises and features" that haven't been announced yet.

There's golf?

(Image credit: Re-Logic)

Yup, there is golf. Why wouldn't there be golf?

Journey's End will have two new difficulty modes

We already knew about the even harder difficulty mode called Master Mode. If you’ve ever made it through Expert mode then you know just how challenging Terraria can be, so to ramp it up even more is going to take some doing. Maybe we’ll be getting a new accessory slot and special items to go with the new mode, or maybe it’s just for the masochists out there.

We also learned of another difficulty mode thanks to the tweet that Re-Logic announced the Journey's End date in.

Terraria: Journey's End will launch on PC May 16, 2020! pic.twitter.com/cf1nGrzrrkApril 13, 2020

The screenshot shows another mode called "journey" which Re-Logic haven't given details about. It's hanging out on the opposite end of the difficulty spectrum from Master Mode so it would seem likely that Journey will be an easy mode.

Re-Logic had previously talked about a creative mode for the 1.4 update but never gave more details so it's possible that Journey Mode will allow for free building and no combat.

We're getting new songs, too

Town Night is one of the new tunes which you can listen to here. The 1.4 update will also bring a new Windy Day theme.