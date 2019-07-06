Watch Tennocon 2019, Warframe's big press conference

Warframe's annual fan festival, Tennocon 2019, is kicking off today with exciting reveals and updates on the horizon. The biggest announcements aren't happening until 3 p.m. PST during Tennolive, but there's a whole day of fun stuff happening on the Tennocon stage, which you can watch right now.

You can catch Tennocon 2019 on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, and Facebook.

For reference, here's the full Tennocon 2019 schedule:

11:00 AM ET - 12:00 PM ET — Warframe Partner Stream with Alyek & BackyardisTV

12:00 PM ET - 1:00 PM ET — From Concept to Creation: The Art of Warframe

1:00 PM ET - 2:00 PM ET — Warframe Partner Q&A

2:00 PM ET - 3:00 PM ET — Sounds of the System

3:00 PM ET - 4:00 PM ET — Sanctuary Showcase Game Show

4:00 PM ET - 5:00 PM ET — 4th Annual Cosplay Contest

5:00 PM ET - 6:00 PM ET — Warframe Partner Stream with Bricky & Bast_50

6:00 PM ET - 7 PM ET — TENNOLIVE

Steven is also boots on the ground at Tennocon 2019 and has a lot of exciting stuff to talk about in the world of Warframe. Keep an eye on PC Gamer to stay up to date if you can't catch the event live.