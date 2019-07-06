Popular

Watch Tennocon 2019, Warframe's big press conference

By

Find out about the biggest features and updates coming to Warframe this year.

Warframe's annual fan festival, Tennocon 2019, is kicking off today with exciting reveals and updates on the horizon. The biggest announcements aren't happening until 3 p.m. PST during Tennolive, but there's a whole day of fun stuff happening on the Tennocon stage, which you can watch right now.

You can catch Tennocon 2019 on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, and Facebook.

For reference, here's the full Tennocon 2019 schedule:

  • 11:00 AM ET - 12:00 PM ET — Warframe Partner Stream with Alyek & BackyardisTV
  • 12:00 PM ET - 1:00 PM ET — From Concept to Creation: The Art of Warframe
  • 1:00 PM ET - 2:00 PM ET — Warframe Partner Q&A
  • 2:00 PM ET - 3:00 PM ET — Sounds of the System
  • 3:00 PM ET - 4:00 PM ET — Sanctuary Showcase Game Show
  • 4:00 PM ET - 5:00 PM ET — 4th Annual Cosplay Contest
  • 5:00 PM ET - 6:00 PM ET — Warframe Partner Stream with Bricky & Bast_50
  • 6:00 PM ET - 7 PM ET — TENNOLIVE

Steven is also boots on the ground at Tennocon 2019 and has a lot of exciting stuff to talk about in the world of Warframe. Keep an eye on PC Gamer to stay up to date if you can't catch the event live.

Morgan Park

Morgan is an FPS specialist who spends way too much time trying to get his friends into Rainbow Six Siege. He also loves weird stealth games, immersive sims, and having new memes explained to him by his partner.
