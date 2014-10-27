Telltale's Game of Thrones due to start before year's end

As Nedward Stark famously said in the fantasy novel Games of Thrones: "Games is coming... in Winter, Q4."

He was probably talking about Telltale's episodic Game of Thrones adaptation, which is due to start before the end of the year.

The news comes from community manager Laura Perusco, who tweeted the following:

@RatedR2012 No specific release date announced yet, but I can confirm that the season IS premiering later this year. :)

So far, Telltale has kept quiet on what to expect from their take on the fiction. An image has been tweeted, and the phrase "Iron From Ice" has been spoken. Beyond that, we've got nothing but speculation—and a wishlist of what we'd like to see.

