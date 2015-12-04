Telltale is making a Batman game

This year at The Game Awards, a very short teaser for a new Telltale Batman game was debuted. With bleeding ink taking the shape of guns and accompanied by the distraught citizens (presumably of Gotham) vaguely alluding to bad guys activities things Batman may or may not have done, it's hard to say exactly what the game will be. Knowing Telltale, it'll be episodic, dramatic, and full of harrowing moral choice.

I can see it now. Will the Batman stop the crime or not stop the crime? The choice is yours? Maybe.

The teaser ends with screen displaying "2016". Perhaps it's some kind of secret code, but perhaps it's also just a release window.