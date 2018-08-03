Tekken 7, Street Fighter 5, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle free to try on Steam

Joining its martial arts mate Absolver, a host of fighting games are free to try on Steam this weekend. To mark the start of the EVO 2018 championships, the following beat 'em ups host free trial periods till Monday, August 6, at 10am PST / 6pm BST.

For those uninitiated, EVO is the videogame world's "most prestigious" annual fighting game tournament. For flavour, read why EVO 2017’s Street Fighter 5 grand final was like the last 15 minutes of a Rocky movie.

With up to 67 percent off, Steam's list of great fighting games with silly names includes GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- (-67%), DRAGON BALL FighterZ (-40%), and the three games noted up there in the headline—Tekken 7 (-60%), Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition (-50%), and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (-10%). Injustice 2 is also going for half price at £24.99/$29.99.

Tekken 7 is likely my favourite of that bunch. Here's an extract from Dave Houghton's review:

When Tekken 7 comes alive, it does so with a furious zest and capability. With another invested player in tow, it delivers a gratifying, hard-hitting time with the winsome giddiness of a party game. And if you’re willing to put in the work required to release that power—and have the friends on-hand to help—then I'd recommend it, no question. If your fight buddies are thin on the ground, though, and the faceless world of online scrapping isn’t for you, think carefully. Tekken 7 quickly ceases to exist for the solo player.

Check out Steam's EVO Championship Series sale in full over here.