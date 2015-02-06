Techland prepping free Dying Light mod tools

There was some trouble earlier this week when Techland released an update for Dying Light that effectively killed mod support, right around the same time that DMCA takedown notices were being issued against them as well. It had the appearance of an all-out effort to shut down the modding scene, which was more than a little odd on the face of it. But it was all just a mistake (a couple of them, actually) and in fact Techland has now announced that it's working on some "extensive modding tools" that will be released to the community for free.

"Modders were a massive part of our gaming community since Call of Juarez 2 and Dead Island—and we wish to continue that with Dying Light," the studio said in a statement. "This invitation is only the first stage of our cooperation with the gaming community. After the modding tools are released, we plan to actively support the coolest mods created by players."

Techland has set up a modding forum where users can share their ideas for mods, "no matter how crazy." "We want to give creative freedom to the players to help keep Dying Light fresh and interesting even many years after their release," it said.

