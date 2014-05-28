Tangiers trailer teases the strangest stealth you've ever seen

The new trailer for Tangiers, the surreal stealth game that was successfully Kickstarted last summer, uses alpha footage and is thus liable to change, so the disclaimer states. I hope it doesn't change too much; I have no idea what's going on here, but whatever it is, I really want to play it.

Tangiers, according to its website , is a "love letter to the darker avant-garde of the 20th century. A world built in the shadow of Burroughs, Ballard, Dada, Early Industrial and many, many others. Navigate a dying landscape searching for shards of a broken city. Steal language, re-use and corrupt it to further your goals. Journey through a fragile reality where careless actions will direct the world to fragment and rebuild itself."

Get that? I sure didn't, but I do find the rather more mundane description of Tangiers as having "more in common with the emergent 'immersive sim' gameplay of Thief or Deus Ex " intriguing and exciting. I suspect that both the steampunk world of Thief and the augmented near-future of Deus Ex will seem entirely conventional next to a game in which players "steal language, re-using it to spread disinformation and to further your goals," but that's part of the attraction, isn't it?

Tangiers, which recently got the Greenlight on Steam, is slated to come out later this year for Windows, Linux and Mac.