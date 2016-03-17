Taiwan ratings board provides further evidence for Bioshock: The Collection

Bioshock: The Collection is being rated by the Taiwanese advisory board, lending credence to another rating by the notoriously leaky Brazilian ratings agency.

The database entries are accompanied by unseen cover art incorporating elements from Rapture and Columbia (I had to think for a while to remember that there is a third game), but it would certainly be nice to have a definitive collecting incorporating the Minerva's Den and Burial at Sea DLC. A remastering would go over even better—for all that it's a classic, the first Bioshock is starting to show its age. Terrifyingly, it's almost 10 years old.

There's no hint of a release date yet, but I'll be gobsmacked if this isn't a sure thing.