Tacoma, Firewatch headline Steam Explorer's Bundle

Six modern adventure games are currently heavily discounted on Steam as part of the Steam Explorer's Bundle. Discounts range from 30 to 60 percent off, and purchasing the entire bundle nets you another 20 percent off. The entire bundle is available for $63.54, but if you already own or simply aren't interested in some games, you can also pick and choose individual titles. Here's everything that's on sale:

The bundle and these discounts are only available through 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) tomorrow, Friday, October 27.

The Explorer's Bundle comes on the heels of another great source of adventure games: the Humble 'Day of the Devs' Bundle, which includes the remastered versions of Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango, and Full Throttle. Pay $9 or more and you'll also get a nice mix of roguelikes like Loot Rascals and atmospheric games like Abzu. The Day of the Devs bundle is available through 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern) on Saturday, November 11.