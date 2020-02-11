Popular

T-Pain is streaming Doom Eternal right now

By

Art director Hugo Martin is along for the ride also.

T-Pain, the rapper and producer best known for popularising Auto-Tune, is currently streaming Doom Eternal. He's joined by Hugo Martin, the art director on Doom Eternal.

And he's not bad at it: the acrobatics on display don't rival this recent Nightmare mode video, but give the guy a break - this is his first go. At the time of writing, T-Pain is screaming "what the fuck" at a very aggressive arachnid-looking creature (update: it killed him).

You can watch the stream above, and I'll chuck in the archive once it's available.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments