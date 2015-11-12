System Shock is getting a remake

Night Dive, the studio behind the System Shock Enhanced Edition, has acquired the rights to the series and will be remaking the first game with help from System Shock artist Robb Waters.

The project was mentioned by Night Dive's Stephen Kick in an interview with Fast Company and later confirmed on Twitter. There's no release date or further details yet, but Night Dive say "we'll be revealing something soon!"

The company is also "having some conversations" about System Shock 3, but Kick says that publisher backing would be required to revisit the series.

Night Dive does an admirable job of rescuing old games and updating them for digital re-release. Their catalogue includes a bunch of classic adventures like Harvester, Bad Mojo, The 7th Guest, The 11th Hour, Tex Murphy and I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream. Sid Meier's unusual and overlooked spy strategy game Covert Action has been rescued, too, along with Pirates and Wizardry.

What would you like to see from a System Shock remake? 3D models? A revamped UI?