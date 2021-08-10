Swoop around Skyrim with Breath of the Wild's paraglider

Hey, Dragonborn, why don't you leave your horse in the stable today? Forget about carriage rides and the Dawnstar ferry. And don't even think about fast-travel. If you want to get around Skyrim, you should borrow a cool mode of transport from another well-known adventurer.

Thanks to dedicated modders who spent months working on it, you can now dangle from your very own paraglider in Skyrim Special Edition. The Skyrim's Paraglider mod adds a very convincing glider straight out of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Thanks for the loaner, Link!

And the glider doesn't just look cool, it works great, too. I may never get on my horse again. Check it out in action:

With the mod installed (you'll also need SKSE , Nemesis , and Address Library ) you'll need to go find the glider out in the world. Head to Falkreath, exit the East Gate, and look for a character named Fred at the crossroads. Once you've got the glider, just head somewhere high like a cliff or bridge, jump off, and press your use key. Welcome to glide city.