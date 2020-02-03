Switch exclusive Daemon X Machina is hitting Steam next week

(Image credit: Marvelous Inc.)

Daemon X Machina released exclusively for Nintendo Switch in September last year, but its exclusivity is about to end. The anime mech combat game has been confirmed for PC, and Steam confirms a February 14 release date.

It's developed by Marvelous Inc, the Japanese studio responsible for Fate / Extella: The Umbral Star, Skullgirls, Doraemon and a whole lot more. The gist of the game is pretty obvious: you're a powerful mech and you're destroying other powerful mechs. But the Steam page elaborates:

"You are an Outer, a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity. As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity's survival against the Immortals—corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. Piloting a fully customizable mech known as an Arsenal, you must team up with mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all. But be careful—in a war fought by mercenaries, today's allies can become tomorrow's enemies."



The game boasts several cooperative modes (separate from the singleplayer campaign), as well as 1v1 / 2v2 versus modes. Critical reception was a bit mixed when it released on Switch last year, with scores ranging 5 through the high 9s. Mech combat isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if you're missing stuff like Armored Core it could be worth a look. Oh, and let's hope we also get this bizarre Geralt and Ciri crossover.

Here's a trailer: