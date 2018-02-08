Swery's The Good Life is going to Kickstarter in March

The Good Life, an RPG about a strange town in England whose residents turn into cats at night, went to Fig last year in search of $1.5 million in funding. Despite being one of the more interesting ideas for a game I've heard in recent years, it fell well short of that goal, wrapping up with less than $700,000. Creator Swery of Deadly Premonitions and D4 fame said when it was all over that he would try again on Kickstarter, and in a message posted on Twitter today he announced that the new campaign will begin on March 26.

"The campaign we did in September 2017 was our first crowdfunding campaign ever. We ran toward it at full speed, and swallowed the bitter medicine of unsuccessful. We learned a great deal, and also experienced a lot of 'firsts'. For starters, we didn't prepare enough, and much of our announcement news was leaked long before the campaign got started," Swery said.

"Now, I plan to use 120% of everything I've experienced and learned, far beyond its maximum potential, in order to make sure this campaign succeeds!"

The Kickstarter goal campaign will be changed, but to what amount wasn't revealed. Backer rewards will also be changed, and Swery said that The Good Life design and graphical style will be "enhanced." Art director Noboru Hotta went further with that, saying in his contribution to the message that "our entire art team has re-examined the art direction and style for the game and is now working on redesigning it."

Potential backers will be able to see how the visual style has changed in gameplay footage that will be revealed when the Kickstarter campaign goes live.