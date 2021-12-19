Superliminal has co-op now, for ever more confusing perspective puzzling

Audio player loading…

After outrageously and recklessly adding a multiplayer mode last month, strange puzzler Superliminal has gone ahead and chucked in cooperative play as well. For up to four players total, the co-op mode lets you play through "the entire game, end to end." It's opened via the Multiplayer menu.

Frankly, it seems totally nuts to add the chaos of other people to a game that lets you warp perspective and make things bigger and/or smaller just by walking around while holding them. What I'm saying is that you should get your friends to play this with you and then just troll the absolute crap out of them. This is like pulling crates out from under people with the Gravity Gun in Half-Life 2, but on pure uncut cocaine.



Last month's update was a multiplayer Battle Royale mode, of a sort, and the co-op update adds five new puzzle rooms to the Battle Royale: Ballpit, Revolve, TowerClimb, Escher, and ClimbProMax. They all appear predictably unhinged, as does new powerup "Invisiblity" and tweak so that "Winner-seeking soda cans will now follow you to the ends of the earth."

Also it's the holidays, so there's Christmas snow. I cannot know nor understand this world anymore.