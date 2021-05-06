Superhot VR now supports 120fps on Oculus Quest 2

Superhot VR now offers an 120fps mode on Oculus Quest 2 headsets. That makes it one of the first games to try out the blisteringly fast refresh rate on the VR device since the experimental feature was announced earlier this year.

You can turn the feature on or off in the Oculus settings menu, which you should get familiar with if you want to try the feature out. It's not quite a finished product yet, so don't get upset if something goes horribly wrong.

Remember: If you punch a hole in your TV, that's probably your fault.

Hey @oculus Quest SUPERHOT VR players!👉We've added experimental support for 120 FPS.👈It is EXPERIMENTAL so if you encounter any problems you can disable this mode via settings.Have fun!#OculusQuest #SUPERHOTVR pic.twitter.com/cATYf70xflMay 6, 2021

I can't think of many VR games better suited to the fluid motion of 120fps than Superhot, either. It seems a fitting game for the new pacey refresh rate on offer with the Quest 2.

That new pace comes in a form of an update for the Oculus Quest 2, which was only recently updated to 90Hz from an original refresh rate of 76Hz. If all goes to plan with the experimental feature, it could provide another feather in the VR headset's cap—it's up there with the refresh of the Valve Index, which tops out at 144Hz.