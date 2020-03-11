Super Mega Baseball 3 slides into homes this April

There aren't a lot of baseball games on PC—maybe we'll finally get MLB The Show next year—but for sports fans, the Super Mega Baseball games have been a great on-field baseball sim. So it's excellent news that Metalhead Software has announced Super Mega Baseball 3 is arriving on PC (plus consoles and Switch) this April.

As you can see from the trailer above and the screenshots below, a lot of the focus is on the stadiums, which have new variable lighting conditions (you'll see some moonlight through clouds and even a rainbow in one shot). But that's not all that's new and improved in SMB3. There are new pickoff and base-stealing systems, wild pitches and passed balls, designated hitters, and a plenty of new animations, such as when a player gets knocked out by a pitch or smashes their bat to splinters in frustration after whiffing.

What's more, the new Franchise Mode means that over multiple seasons your players will develop their skills, get older, and can enter free agency or even retire. Maybe I'll recreate my teams of video game heroes and villains and see how they do over multiple seasons.

Since Super Mega Baseball 2 is one of the only games I spent money on to buy all the extra uniforms and customization DLC, there's still more good news: no additional spending will be necessary. "We've kept it simple," says Metalhead co-founder Scott Drader. "One purchase gets you the whole package and there are no in-game purchases." You'll be able to buy it Super Mega Baseball on Steam for $44.99.

(Image credit: Metalhead)

(Image credit: Metalhead)

(Image credit: Metalhead)

(Image credit: Metalhead)