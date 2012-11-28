Super Hexagon hits Steam

I don't want sound reactionary here, but I think Terry Cavanagh might be evil. First he releases VVVVVV, a game that causes one of the highest swears-per-minute counts of any of the brutally difficult 2D platformers. Now he's back with Super Hexagon , a "minimal action game" in which you'll hear a "game over" message multiple times each minute.

You move a tiny triangle around the outside of a hexagon, dodging incoming patterns while the camera rotates around like a disorientating nuisance. It's a simple set-up, but creates an undeniably addictive reflex test. The aim is to last at least 60 seconds. I've played it for about forty minutes (on the lowest of three difficulty settings), and my longest life was just over 41 seconds, so either I'm rubbish, or the game is ridiculously hard. Probably a little of both.

The game's Steam page also offers a selection of important hexagon facts, like how "the north pole of the planet Saturn has a hexagonal storm cloud pattern with 8,600 mile long sides, larger than the diameter of Earth." Fun and learning!

Super Hexagon is currently discounted at £1.33 until the 4th December. Check out the video to see what manner of madness that paltry sum provides.