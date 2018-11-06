Sunset Overdrive listing appears in SteamDB

Update: A listing for Sunset Overdrive has now turned up in SteamDB. Technically speaking, it's "SteamDB Unknown App 847370," but that is definitely some Sunset Overdrive key art at the top of the page. There's still no official word about a PC release, but coupled with last week's ESRB appearance, this would appear to pretty much nail it down.

It's possible that Microsoft is holding off on the announcement until the XO18 event, "a global celebration of all things Xbox" that runs this weekend. But just in case they want to spill the beans early, I've reached out for confirmation and will update if someone provides it.

Original post:

Earlier this year, a Korean rating board revealed the existence of a PC version of Xbox open world game Sunset Overdrive. Now, the ESRB has rated the game for Windows, suggesting an announcement is almost certainly in the works.

As reported by Gematsu, the listing is up on the ESRB's website right now. Sunset Overdrive launched on Xbox One back in 2014, the work of Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games, which recently made the excellent Spider-Man game on PS4. I'd say it's one of the few notable Xbox exclusives to come out of this generation, a few Forzas, Halos and Sea of Thieves aside. Critical reception at the time was pretty positive.

The ESRB, as is its job, lists some of what might be called 'adult' content in the game. Reading this can be fun, because it sounds like they hired one of your grandparents to go through this stuff. "During the course of the game, characters and environmental elements reference sexual behavior or humor (e.g., “Oh, such a bold statement! It says, 'I am a prostitute!'" and "How hard was it to make a porn flip book?" ); a radio ad contains a running joke about a sex burger (e.g., "It's so good you won't be able to contain your urges to rub it all over your Sex…Burger")".

Uh huh. And so on. We'll keep you updated if Sunset Overdrive on PC becomes a real thing.