Street Fighter V mod introduces Overwatch's Mei

Encountering Mei on the field in Overwatch is always good cause to groan, at least for me. The spritely defence hero is fast, her ice gun can bring your best laid plans to a halt, and she's weirdly absorbent when it comes to bullets, too. So it's with a little bit of horror that I report that there's a mod for Street Fighter V which introduces her to the side-on fighter, replacing vanilla character R. Mika.

The mod can be downloaded here, but if you'd prefer just to see it in action there's a video embedded below as well. I haven't tested the mod, so if you choose to download it, proceed with all usual caution.

It's not the first time Overwatch has interfered with the tranquil Street Fighter V universe: Tracer is unofficially playable in the game, too.