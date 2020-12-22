Stories Untold Live is an interactive horror adventure that's playing now on Twitter

Stories Untold is a collection of "weird, imaginative horror stories" released in 2017 that we described as "an atmospheric collection of clever, surprising interactive short stories with a gorgeous retro aesthetic" in our 80/100 review. It's really good: The House Abandon, the first part of the series, left me seriously creeped out by the time it was over—and I will say no more about it, except that you can play for free via the Steam demo, and I strongly urge you to do so.

Today, developer NoCode kicked off a different twist on the tale with "Stories Untold Live," a choose-your-own-adventure style game that's unfolding right now on Twitter. It's slated to run for seven days, and ominously promises "One story. One million nightmares."

The adventure begins as you wake up in the midst of a cold forest, covered in plastic wrap; there's a note in your pocket with the numbers 55.2, -2.6 written on it—you have no idea what it means, or how it ended up in your pocket, but you're sure it's important. Another note contains a strange drawing.

2.I wake up on my back, covered in plastic wrap.I pulled the plastic off my face. It's freezing.There's nothing here. It's just trees, and maybe a path but it's so buried in mud I can't tell. All I have is a torch, and a note. I don't know what to do.(10 min)December 22, 2020

You're uninjured, but cold and covered in mud, and it's getting dark. And there is a sound. Over and over. You don't know what it is.

6. I stand up. I'm covered in mud and it's getting darker and colder by the minute.December 22, 2020

What will you do?

9.I hold my breath. I feel like it's coming from all around, and inside too. I can't work it out.(cont.) pic.twitter.com/XkfkTY9cJ0December 22, 2020

Each action in the adventure, like where you'll go and what you'll do, is selected by Twitter polls that are open for just ten minutes. There aren't many people playing at the moment—the most recent choice drew only 61 votes—but I expect that number will go up as the game continues to attract attention. But the journey is what counts, and regardless of the number of people fighting for the wheel, NoCode has a talent for telling sneaky, subversive stories, and I have high hopes that this will be a good one.

Stories Untold is currently on sale for just $2.50 in the Steam Winter Sale, which kicked off today. For even more great Winter Sale deals, be sure to check out our list of the best.