SteelSeries launches an Xbox-style wireless controller for gaming on PC and Android

SteelSeries is back with another version of its Stratus controller, which still looks a lot like an Xbox One controller, but is designed to work with both Windows PCs and Android devices.

The new and aptly named Stratus Duo is similar in that regard to the Stratus XL. However, the Stratus Duo boasts both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, whereas the Stratus XL only supports Bluetooth. In addition, SteelSeries said it made some changes underneath the hood.

"Stratus XL is a Bluetooth-only controller, which is compatible with your PC’s Bluetooth, but the dedicated 2.4GHz of the Stratus Duo provides a more reliable, software-free experience. We’ve also improved the ergonomics and used higher quality components like Hall Effect magnetic sensors," SteelSeries explains.

We haven't tested the Stratus Duo ourselves, though SteelSeries claims you can game "nonstop" for 20 hours or longer on a single charge. If it does run out of juice mid-game, you can plug it in via USB and keep playing while it recharges.

SteelSeries is also planning to launch an adjustable SmartGrip accessory that clips to the controller so you can mount a phone to it. In addition, SteelSeries says the Stratus Duo supports the Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and Samsung Gear VR.

"The gaming ecosystem is continuing to evolve and grow beyond PC and consoles to include mobile devices and VR systems," said Tino Solberg, SteelSeries CTO. "The Stratus Duo allows gamers to easily navigate across several platforms through wireless and Bluetooth technology to create a truly seamless experience."

For gaming on the PC, SteelSeries the Stratus Duo is recognized by Windows and Steam as an Xbox controller. On Steam, that means support for more than 5,000 games.

SteelSeries is selling the Stratus Duo now for $59.99. The SmartGrip accessory will be available "soon" for $9.99.