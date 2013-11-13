Steam update allows background downloading while playing a game

A new Steam update will allow users to download software while playing a game, meaning you may never have to resort to other, non-game pastimes again. This means in-progress downloads will no longer pause when a game is launched in the Steam client, though this functionality can be toggled on a case-by-case basis if your internet connection isn't up to scratch.

The update will also allow users to set times for automatic updates. Full update notes are below:

General



Add ability to limit what time of day Steam is allowed to automatically update apps



Add option to let other games download while a game is running (this is a per-game setting)



Add download regions for Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa in Canada



Add 'Copy all text to clipboard' context menu option in the System Information dialog.



Steam client UI



Improve downloading status text at the bottom of the main window



Big Picture



Added ability to opt into game betas and edit launch options



Added Inbox item under Linux if your machine requires a reboot due to OS level updates



Fix infinite loop of Cloud sync error dialogs on game launch



Fixed mouse cursor being visible during startup animation even if it hadn't moved



Linux