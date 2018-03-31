Steam Link is $1 plus shipping as part of Hollow Knight, Doom and Human: Fall Flat bundles

The Steam Link was briefly available for $1/£0.80 plus shipping on Steam today, and a few fast clickers were able to snap it up before Valve changed the offer. It's still the same price, but only if you buy it bundled with Hollow Knight, Doom or Human: Fall Flat before Monday.

That's still a solid deal considering that all of those games are good, and that the Steam Link—which lets you stream games from your PC to your TV—usually sells for a hearty $50/£40 (although it does go on sale fairly frequently).

The Doom and Steam Link bundle is $15.99/£10.79, the Hollow Knight bundle is $10.89/£8.05, and the Human: Fall Flat bundle is $8.49/£6.79. You can pick up all the deals here—bear in mind you'll have to pay for shipping on top of that (which is roughly $8/£8). Unfortunately, the deal isn't available in Canada.

If you've got a good internet connection, then the Steam Link is a steal at this price. Hollow Knight, Doom and Human: Fall Flat are worth picking up, too (click the links for the team's various thoughts on the games).