State of Decay shambles on to Steam Early Access later today

The thing about the zombie apocalypse? There just isn't time to make sure everything you do is made with meticulous perfection. Go all tortured artist over that barricade, and you might as well be erecting a sign saying "free brains, one careful owner". With that in mind, Undead Labs will today launch a rough-and-ready PC version of their open-world zombie survival game State of Decay. The Steam Early Access launch will then be smoothed out through community feedback. See, teamwork. That's another thing that can help stop you from being the first course in a brain buffet.

"This process is not for everyone," warns Undead Labs community director Sanya Weathers in her announcement post . "Casual players, the easily frustrated, and the short of time should NOT get the Early Access version." For one thing, the beta will launch without keyboard support, meaning players will need an Xbox 360 pad. "You all deserve the best, so if you're not into giving feedback, just wait a few months and play the final version after we make it great."

According to Weathers, the game will cost "twenty bucks", the same as the Xbox 360 version, and - as always - purchase of the Early Access build will secure a free copy of the full game. It should be available as soon as the Steam beast rises.

