State of Decay contractor filled game with hidden dongs

State of Decay is full of dicks. In the process of upgrading the textures for the upcoming State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition, developer Undead Labs found masses of man-shafts hidden in the game's art.

"Some of our contractors worked a ridiculous amount of genitalia into the background," Undead Labs' senior designer Geoffrey Card told XBLA Fans. The towering total of tadgers aren't visible in the game itself—nor, it seems, in the PC version. The up-ressed textures of the game's improved special edition, however, brought the phalluses into focus.

“Undead Labs was not aware of the textures in question until they began the process of exporting textures for State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition, and they are not visible in the original edition of State of Decay," a Microsoft representative told Game Informer. "Undead Labs is no longer working with the contractor in question, and this material will not be present in State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition.”

That they aren't visible in the original version suggests that either the textures are further improved for the Year-One re-release, or that they're placed in locations that are hidden from player view—only rising into view as the dev team comb through the original assets. Maybe a modder could, er, root out the rods.

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition is due out on PC (and Xbone) later this year.