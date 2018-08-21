Popular

State of Decay 2 Daybreak DLC arrives September 12

Defend an outpost against waves of zombies and earn rewards for your community.

State of Decay 2's DLC pack Daybreak arrives on PC September 12, adding a new mode to the zombie survival game. You'll play as a new character, a Red Talon soldier, and defend an outpost against seven waves of increasingly tough zombies. The DLC takes place on a new map and doesn't involve your existing community or characters, though rewards you earn in Daybreak will give you benefits in the main game, including the ability to recruit a Red Talon elite soldier.

You'll start out Daybreak armed with the best gear, which will include new guns and melee weapons. Daybreak also brings along a new boss zombie, the blood plague juggernaut. And, if you need help defending against the zombie siege, you can play Daybreak co-op with up to three other players. 

