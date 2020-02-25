How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley

How do you marry Stardew Valley's Leah? Whether you're a new farmer or an experienced agricultural expert, you might be wondering about romance. After all, few things say love as like cleaning out pigsties and milking a cow while making eye contact with the one you love.
One of your options for this wonderful life is Leah, a lovely artistic woman who leads a pretty chilled life. So, if you've got eyes for this crimson-haired beauty, here's her schedule, the gifts she likes, and, most importantly, how to marry Leah in Stardew Valley.
How to marry Leah in Stardew Valley
Leah lives out her relaxed little life in her cabin south of your ranch. She’s a big fan of walks on the beach, winding down by the river, and relaxing at the saloon. She’s also very artistic, and while she has a lot of work under her belt, she can be a little shy about sharing it. You’ll need to keep this in mind if you want to win her affections.
Stardew Valley Leah schedule
Leah’s schedule often involves leaving the house to relax in the great outdoors. While it does change depending on the season, she always tries to fit in a day or two at the saloon to take a load off.
She wakes at 10am and spends the first couple of hours of her day at home working on her art, so that's a good time to say hello.
Spring
Monday
- 11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store
- 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home
- 6:30pm: Arrives home
Tuesday
- 12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower
- 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes
- 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home
- 8:40pm: Arrives home
Wednesday
- 12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower
- 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes
- 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home
- 8:40pm: Arrives home
Thursday
- 12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower
- 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes
- 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home
- 8:40pm: Arrives home
Friday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:20pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Saturday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:20pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Sunday
- 12pm: Leaves her house to go to the lake near the wizard’s tower
- 3pm: Arrives at the lake and relaxes
- 7:30pm: Leaves the lake and heads home
- 8:30pm: Arrives home
Summer
Monday
- 11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store
- 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home
- 6:30pm: Arrives home
Tuesday
- 12pm: Heads to the beach
- 2pm: Arrives at the beach
Wednesday
- 12pm: Heads to the beach
- 2pm: Arrives at the beach
Thursday
- 12pm: Heads to the beach
- 2pm: Arrives at the beach
Friday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Saturday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Sunday
- 12pm: Heads to the beach
- 2pm: Arrives at the beach
Autumn
Monday
- 11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store
- 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home
- 6:30pm: Arrives home
Tuesday
- 12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.
- 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there
- 7pm: Heads home
- 9pm: Gets home
Wednesday
- 12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.
- 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there
- 7pm: Heads home
- 9pm: Gets home
Thursday
- 12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.
- 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there
- 7pm: Heads home
- 9pm: Gets home
Friday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Saturday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives at home
Sunday
- 12pm: Leaves her house and heads over to the far side of the river next to Pam’s trailer.
- 2pm: Arrives at the river and relaxes there
- 7pm: Heads home
- 9pm: Gets home
Winter
Monday
- 11am: Leaves her home and heads to Pierre’s General Store
- 12:30pm: Arrives at Pierre’s General Store
- 5pm: Leaves the store and heads home
- 6:30pm: Arrives home
Tuesday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Wednesday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives at home
Thursday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Friday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Saturday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Sunday
- 4pm: Leaves her home and heads to the saloon
- 5:30pm: Gets to the Saloon
- 11:40pm: Staggers home from the Saloon
- 1am: Arrives home
Stardew Valley Leah gifts
Leah loves the following items:
- Goat cheese
- Poppyseed muffin
- Salad
- Stir fry
- Truffle
- Vegetable medley
- Wine
And she likes these items:
- Chanterelle
- Common mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Driftwood
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple mushroom
- Snow yam
- Spring onion
- Wild horseradish
- Winter root
Most other items will hurt your relationship instead of helping it, but you've got plenty of choice to help you ensure that doesn't happen.
Stardew Valley Leah heart events
- 2: Head over to Leah’s house and you’ll find her working. She asks you a question, so don’t choose “may I have a kiss”: it's creepy. Instead, suggest she have an art show in town or sell her art online, both of which will affect the 8-heart event.
- 4: Back at Leah’s house, you’ll find her having an argument with an ex over the phone. Respond to her question with “No, it had to be done” or “No, and your ex sounds like an idiot”, otherwise your friendship will suffer.
- 6: At your farm, Leah gives you a present she made.
- 7: This triggers in Spring, Summer, or Autumn. Head to Marnie’s farm when Leah is outside her house and help her reach some fruit.
- 8: Leah invites you to her art show in town. Head there between 3 and 5pm to trigger it. It doesn’t activate in Winter, though: you’ll have to wait until Spring. If you suggested she should sell her work online, just head to her house when she’s in to start it.
- 10: Head to Marine’s farm after 11am. Go on a picnic with her, until her ex turns up. Either punch them or reason with them; either is fine according to Leah.
- 14: Leaving the farmhouse between 5 and 8:20am on a sunny day that isn’t a Sunday or in Winter. You’ll have one event then, and one on the next sunny day if you go to the forest between 11:30am and 2pm. Choose your preferred style of painting and you’ll even be let loose on the canvas yourself.