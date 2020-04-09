Stardew Valley is getting bananas

Bananas are great, and it's welcome news that they're coming to Stardew Valley thanks to a recent Twitter poll pitting tropical fruits against one another. Eric Barone confirmed bananas as the victor today, and if that image above is anything to go by, it won't be long before they're added to the game.

But just quietly: mangos should have won. I don't know why bananas managed to win over mangos, passionfruits and avocados—they're easily the least interesting fruit among the four—but such is the nature of public polls, I guess. If you voted mango, congratulations on having great taste.

The poll results are actually quite stunning in their wrongheadedness. Bananas got 30.6 percent of the vote, mangoes 29.3, avocados 26.5 and passionfruit 13.6. If the poll results were a better reflection of the quality of these four fruits, it'd be 85 percent mango, 10 percent passionfruit, and then bananas and avocados could fight it out for the piddling remains.

Anyway, it's a great time to be a Stardew Valley enthusiast. Apparently there are still secrets in the game yet to be found, and there's even Stardew Valley ASMR nowadays.