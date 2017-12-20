Stardew Valley getting new events, profession re-spec and more

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has been teasing fans of the hit farming sim for months. It started with a cryptic screenshot of a boat which, it was confirmed, would be part of upcoming singleplayer content. More recently, publisher Chucklefish dropped a slightly less cryptic screenshot of (what looks like) an underwater base alongside multiplayer beta details. Today, Barone is at it again on Twitter, but thankfully he brought some hard facts this time.

some things I've added for the new content update:*new "town event" in winter*new type of collection that you can start in your first winter*Signs (can display any item on them)*More outdoor decorations (some change w/ season)*More NPC "events"*A way to re-spec professionsDecember 20, 2017

New town and NPC events are especially interesting given Chucklefish's previous update, which said inter-player marriage and new town festivals a la the Flower Dance are making headway. The option to re-spec professions is also a head-turner, at least for me. In my experience, being able to mulligan skills is a surefire stress reliever.