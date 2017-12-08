Stardew Valley multiplayer beta coming early 2018, underwater area teased

In November, Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone gave fans a glimpse at some upcoming singleplayer content, not to mention the game's long-awaited multiplayer update. A new teaser arrived today, but this time it's publisher Chucklefish that's poking the bear. See for yourself:

The previous teaser image showed a boat with, Andy reports, some lights, boxes and barrels. The room in the latest image is a little more revealing. Its metal structure and aquatic backdrop could hint at underwater farms or other undersea content, which fits with the boat. The machine tucked away to the left, which looks to have some sort of gauge measuring either air or water pressure, also supports the idea.

In more concrete news, an accompanying blog post from Chucklefish confirmed that the beta for Stardew Valley multiplayer, once planned for this year, has been pushed back to early 2018. The post also touches on inter-player marriage and expanded festivals, both of which are said to be coming along.