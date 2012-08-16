Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm beta coming 'soon'

It's been a long time coming, but Blizzard is finally gearing up to invite players to see the changes to Starcraft 2 in Heart of the Swarm . If you want to be one of them, now's the time to log into your Battle.net account and make sure your Beta Profile Settings are set to "Hell Yeah!"

The beta will only be covering the multiplayer side of the game, not the Kerrigan-focused single player Zerg campaign, and new players will be added in waves - along with press, and assorted community celebrities who will no doubt make many, many YouTube videos to slake your thirst for new tentacled monstrosities and the other goodies that await. Until then, check out our guide to some of the new units and get some tips on how you'll be able to use them in combat when the time comes.