Star Wars: The Old Republic release date set for this year, beta tests in September

The Old Republic - sith sorcerer

Star Wars: The Old Republic will be released later this year, report Eurogamer , but not before the conclusion of a series of weekend beta tests set to take place in September. The news follows yesterday's announcement detailing the pricey Old Republic special editions and pre-order deals . It may be few months yet until game is out, but you can join the PC Gamer guilds right now. Europeans can sign up with the 250-strong force of the mighty Mint Imperials , while US players can join the 400-strong Coconut Monkeys .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
