Star Wars: The Old Republic pre-orders available, £130 Collector's Edition detailed

A post on the Star Wars: The Old Republic site announces that the game is now available to pre-order. There are three versions. The standard edition will be available in retail stores. The Digital Deluxe edition will only be available to buy through EA's Origin download store, and the Collector's Edition will only be available as a physical purchase, because it comes with an enormous statue of "Gentle Giant" Darth Malgus.

Any one of these editions can be pre-ordered for early access and a colour stone that will let you change the colour of your lightsaber or blaster shots, hopefully offering one lucky player the opportunity to become the first Jedi with a beige lightsaber. Read on for a summary of the bonuses that come with each version of the game and find out what's inside the £130 Collector's Edition boxed set.

Star Wars: The Old Republic Collector's Edition

Cost: £130

Pre-order bonuses



Early access

Colour stone - lets you alter the colour of your lightsaber blade and blaster bolts

Corporeal items



Exclusive Gentle Giant Darth Malgus statue

Game disks collectible metal case

The Journal of Master Gnost-Dural as annotated by Satele Shan

The Old Republic Galaxy Map

Custom Security Authentication key

Music of Star Wars: The Old Republic CD

Collector's edition box

Digital items



Flare gun - fires a "dramatic" and "inspiring" blast into the air

Training drone - a helpful bot that will fight by your side in battle, looks a bit like the training orb Luke Skywalker learns to use a lightsabre with

HoloDancer - a portable holographic device that lets you project an exotic dancer wherever you are.

HoloCam - a portable camera that will "Keep visual records of your in-game adventures"

STAP - a one man vehicle, like a floating segway with jets

Mouse droid - A tiny pet droid. It looks more like plate of lime jelly than a mouse

Exclusive Collector's Edition store - unique in-game vendor with a dynamic assortment of items available only to purchasers of the Collector's Edition.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Cost: £60 - Only available on Origin

Pre-order bonuses



30 days of game time

Colour stone

Digital items



Flare Gun

Training Droid

HoloDancer

HoloCam

STAP

Standard edition

Cost: £45

Pre-order bonuses



30 days of game time

Colour stone

For more on The Old Republic, check out our account of seventeen hours spent flying around in a jetpack as a bounty hunter , and seventeen hours spent assassinating foes as an Imperial Agent . There's still no release date for The Old Republic, but with pre-orders already on sale, one can't be far away.