Star Wars: The Old Republic patch 1.1 delayed, will arrive "within the next few days"

Patch 1.1 for Star Wars: The Old Republic has been delayed to fix some last minute problems. If you were looking forward to logging on later to enjoy the new Flashpoint, expanded operations and smooth, anti-aliased edges of 1.1, you'll have to wait a little longer.

In a post on the TOR community blog , the devs say that the delay is down to a series of issues that "were primarily brought to our attention by the diligent players on the Public Test Server Forums." The update was supposed to go live this morning.

"The maintenance window for Game Update 1.1 will be rescheduled for some time within the next few days, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause." Bioware say they will be posting an update with the new patch date on the community blog and the forums.

If you want to know exactly what the first major TOR update will include, the Public Test Server patch 1.1 notes provide a good preview of the upcoming patch.