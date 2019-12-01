Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order mod turns Cal into the Joker

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who plays Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, also played Jerome Valeska in Gotham—basically that show's stand-in for the Joker. Now you can Joker him up in Fallen Order with a mod that gives him green hair and greasepaint.

Look, that may make it slightly more fitting than the mod that turned Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2 into the Joker, but it's still unsettling to have the Clown Prince of Crime running around with a lightsaber or interacting with a cheeky droid.

You can download it from NexusMods, which also hosts a few reshades and some other new looks for Cal, including a mustache.

Here's our review of Fallen Order, by the way.