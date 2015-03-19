Star Wars: Battlefront to be revealed in April

We've heard almost nothing about Star Wars: Battlefront since EA announced its resurrection in 2013, beyond a brief teaser, some talk about maps, and a rumored "holidays 2015" launch window. But that's about to change, as Electronic Arts will finally unveil the game to the public at the Star Wars Celebration taking place next month in Anaheim, California.

"We could not think of a better or more appropriate place to debut the game officially for the first time than the premier event that celebrates the Star Wars universe and the legions of fans who have fallen in love with it," EA said in the announcement.

No further details were revealed, but that's not terribly surprising since the debut is only a few weeks away: The Star Wars Celebration runs from April 16-19 at the Anaheim Convention Center. We will, of course, be in attendance. Even if we have to don a knock of Chewbacca suit to do so.