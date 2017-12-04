Star Wars Battlefront 2 patch increases credit and crafting rewards

The first of the promised changes to the Star Wars Battlefront 2 economy and progression system went live today, marking the "initial steps toward making much larger changes" to the game that EA committed to in November.

The update increases the end-of-round payout for all players, with a bigger-than-the-rest bump going to the top players on each team—meaning that this little guy will be able to boop out even more credits than ever! (Probably won't get anything out of that top-of-the-team extra, though.)

The Arcade Mode credit cap has been increased to 1500, which EA described as a "near-term" fix for people who would rather get credits for completing scenarios than not get them. More long-term fixes for getting more content into the Arcade are also in the works.

And finally, Daily Login Crates will cough up more crafting parts than they have previously, which should help accelerate the progression process. "Crafting the Star Cards you want will help make sure you're progressing in the direction you want, and we absolutely want to empower that," EA said.

The update went live today, and another one is slated for tomorrow that will signal the start of The Last Jedi season—because even a millennia-long interstellar war needs seasons, I guess—which will bring with it factional challenges and rewards, and a little further down the road, new maps, vehicles, and the Finn and Captain Phasma hero characters.

The full patch notes haven't been released yet, but I'll update with a link when they're available.