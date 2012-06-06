Star Wars 1313 E3 screenshots and video reveal gritty face-zapping

These Star Wars 1313 screenshots and the above in-game footage will be familiar to anyone who saw the preview video we posted yesterday. It's basically the same demo of the game, but in hi-res and without people talking over the top. If you miss the people talking over the top you can just talk to yourself while you're watching it. The screenshots below are grabbed from the same sequence, and apparently the whole shebang is from the PC build of the game.

It looks good in a kind of Mass Effect way. But I still can't quite get my head round the fact that the entirety of the game seems to be set in a big pipe.