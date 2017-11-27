Star Ocean—The Last Hope PC remaster drops flashy launch trailer

As reported by Fraser last month, Star Ocean is set to make its debut on PC with The Last Hope—a remaster of the 2009 fifth series entry, that's a prequel chapter to the first game launched in '96. The former is due tomorrow, November 28, and now has a launch trailer.

I don't speak Japanese so I'm unfortunately unable to tell you exactly what's going on below, however the game's vibrant cut scenes and frantic real time battles do look nice in 4K at 60fps. Observe:

To make better sense of all that, here's more from The Last Hope's Steam page blurb:

This action-packed RPG takes players on the epic journey of mankind’s last stand, with exploration and battle across some of the most mysterious, dangerous and fantastical worlds of the universe.

Earth has been decimated by World War III and now humanity must turn to the stars in search of a new home. Explore the galaxy on your quest, make allies and enemies among the alien races you encounter and uncover a danger so great that it threatens all of creation.

The Steam blurb adds: "A universe of adventure and danger await in the great Star Ocean", which I guess you can discover first hand as of tomorrow if you fancy it. Good luck.