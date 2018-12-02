Star Citizen's free fly week ends with $7 million raised, game packs discounted

Star Citizen's free week has come to a close, and clearly enough players enjoyed themselves that they decide to splash some cash on the space sim. The game received around $7 million in backing over the week, bringing its total raised to more than $208 million.

Last Monday alone it raised more than $1,390,000, according to the game's funding tracker, which is more than it manages in some entire weeks. During the free fly week, players could try 80 ships and explore the game's first planet, Hurston, and its first city, Lorville, both of which were added last month in an update.

If you enjoyed the free week but still haven't bought it, then you can currently do so at a discount. One of the game's $45 ship packages—the cheapest way to buy an entry ticket—is down to $35. That will get you a copy of the game, the Aurora Marque ship, 72 months of ship insurance and 1,000 UEC in starting money (pocket change, really).

Other more expensive ship packages are similarly discounted.

For those that tried out the free fly week—how did you find it? Did it make you want to sign up fully? What did you think of Lorville? Let me know in the comments.

Thanks, Twinfinite.