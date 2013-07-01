Star Citizen video shows off its detailed ship innards

Cloud Imperium Games recently hosted a 24-hour livestream for their ambitious space trading sim Star Citizen . If you want to watch the whole thing, you can totally do that . Not got that sort of spare time? Here's 0.63% of it: a 9 minute exploration through one of the game's ships, showing the detail and precision used to create its exterior and interior parts, as well as the animations that will bring it to life.

That should give you some idea of what over 10 million in crowdfunded dollars can buy you: swivelling chairs and a retractable gun turret.

In addition to the live stream and a brand new website, the Star Citizen team have also created a gorgeous in-engine trailer for one of the game's ships:

Thanks, PCGamesN .